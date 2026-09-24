The death toll from the missile attack on Kyiv has risen

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv during the night of Thursday, September 24, has risen to two. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the number of injured has risen to six; medics hospitalized four of those wounded. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

At the maternity hospital in Kyiv's Podilskyi district, near which rocket fragments fell, windows and part of the building's facade were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties at the medical facility. One person was killed in the parking lot near the medical facility. The nearby clinical and diagnostic center was also damaged - Klitschko stated.

Later, he reported that in the capital's Dniprovskyi district, fragments fell at two more locations—on the grounds of private homes.

"One of the houses was destroyed. In the Darnytskyi district, a rocket fragment fell onto the roadway," the mayor of Kyiv summed up.

Reminder

During the night of Thursday, September 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. According to monitoring channels, the enemy attacked the capital with Zircon missiles. Fires broke out in the city.

In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers