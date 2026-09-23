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Russia struck major Ukrainian data centers - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Two people were killed and more than 40 injured in the Russian attack. A college was damaged in Kyiv; data centers were also hit.

Russia struck major Ukrainian data centers - MFA

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on another Russian attack on Ukraine and confirmed the attack on major Ukrainian data centers, UNN reports.

"While the 81st session of the UN General Assembly is focused on peace efforts and diplomacy aimed at ending the war, Ukraine is once again under a massive Russian attack," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sybiha noted that two people were killed and more than 40 injured as a result of brutal Russian strikes throughout the night and morning.

According to him, Russia struck major Ukrainian data centers, seeking to disrupt the flow of information.

In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers23.09.26, 18:30 • 1100 views

The minister noted that оперативе alerts about missile and drone threats are vitally important because they save lives. He added that this is critical civilian infrastructure that provides people with access to vital information and is not a military target. It is necessary for the normal functioning of everyday life.

A college building in Kyiv was also struck while students were on its premises.

"Since Russia is failing to achieve its goals on the battlefield, it is looking for new ways to destabilize life in Ukraine and terrorize civilians. Increasing sanctions pressure and expanding the number of missile interceptors are the only ways to stop this terror. These attacks must not become the new normal," Sybiha stressed.

The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution23.09.26, 17:16 • 3732 views

Antonina Tumanova

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