They Used Gas and Beat a Man: Three Military Recruitment Office Employees Detained in Rivne Region

Law enforcement officers detained three employees of a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) in the Rivne region who blocked traffic, sprayed gas, and beat a man. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector of the Western Region, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on September 23 at around 10:00 a.m. on Mlynivska Street in Rivne during an inspection of military registration documents. According to the investigation, a 40-year-old man was found to have violated the rules of military registration.

The dispute with the TCC representatives escalated into a gross violation of public order: the participants used obscene language and blocked traffic. After that, they smashed the car window and sprayed gas from a canister into the man's face. They then tried to forcibly pull him out of the vehicle, and when he resisted, they beat him. The victim suffered head injuries and chemical burns to his eyes — the prosecutor's office said in a post.

Proceedings have been opened over this incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Hooliganism committed with the use of a firearm, bladed weapon, or another object specially adapted or prepared in advance to inflict bodily injuries). The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

The detainees are being held in a pre-trial detention center. The issue of notifying them of suspicion is being decided.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2026, TCCs have sent more than 1.5 million requests to the police to locate persons liable for military service. During martial law, more than 20,000 criminal proceedings for evading mobilization have been investigated.