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More than 50 UN countries called on Russia to immediately cease fire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine. They also demand the return of civilians and prisoners of war.

More than 50 UN countries called on Russia to immediately cease fire in Ukraine
Photo: t.me/Ukraine_MFA

More than 50 member countries of the United Nations called on Russia to agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and to begin meaningful peace talks. This is stated in a joint statement released ahead of a meeting of the UN Security Council by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that, in addition to Ukraine, the statement was signed by Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.

Since March 2025, Ukraine has agreed to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. We call on Russia to finally do the same — this is a necessary step toward constructive diplomacy and negotiations that will lead to peace. We call on Russia to ensure the immediate, safe and unconditional return to Ukraine of all arbitrarily detained, forcibly transferred or deported Ukrainian civilians, including children, as well as the full return of all prisoners of war and all interned persons as important confidence-building measures. Ukraine seeks peace. We seek peace. Russia must end its aggression, agree to a ceasefire and engage constructively in negotiations to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law

— the statement reads.

We remind you

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking about the war in Ukraine, criticized Russia’s "full-scale invasion" of its neighbor, stating that it had subjected Ukraine to a "brutal war that is a blatant violation of the UN Charter."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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