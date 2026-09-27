Andorra
A European microstate in the Pyrenees
Andorra was founded by Charlemagne in 805 as a reward to local residents for their assistance in the war against the Moors. The country’s political system was established in 1278, when the “pareage,” that is, an agreement on joint ownership of the territory, was concluded between the Bishop of Urgell and the Count of Foix. It continues to define the country’s unique system of government to this day. After the rights of the Counts of Foix passed to the French crown, the role of co-prince was assumed by the French monarchs and later by the presidents of France. In the 20th century, tourism and banking began to develop actively here. The modern constitution transformed Andorra into a parliamentary co-principality, with the princes exercising formal, largely ceremonial powers. Andorra covers an area of 468 square kilometers and has a population of 89,000.
1278
The “Pareage” agreement and the establishment of the co-principality
1607
The French crown formally established as co-prince
1993
Adoption of the first constitution
1993
Accession to the United Nations
2012
The euro became Andorra’s official currency
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