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12:54 PM • 8212 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
10:32 AM • 14505 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 15473 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 17372 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 16546 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 15115 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 15021 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13327 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15435 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16756 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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Andorra

A European microstate in the Pyrenees
Andorra was founded by Charlemagne in 805 as a reward to local residents for their assistance in the war against the Moors. The country’s political system was established in 1278, when the “pareage,” that is, an agreement on joint ownership of the territory, was concluded between the Bishop of Urgell and the Count of Foix. It continues to define the country’s unique system of government to this day. After the rights of the Counts of Foix passed to the French crown, the role of co-prince was assumed by the French monarchs and later by the presidents of France. In the 20th century, tourism and banking began to develop actively here. The modern constitution transformed Andorra into a parliamentary co-principality, with the princes exercising formal, largely ceremonial powers. Andorra covers an area of 468 square kilometers and has a population of 89,000.
1278
The “Pareage” agreement and the establishment of the co-principality
1607
The French crown formally established as co-prince
1993
Adoption of the first constitution
1993
Accession to the United Nations
2012
The euro became Andorra’s official currency
News by theme
More than 50 UN countries called on Russia to immediately cease fire in Ukraine

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine. They also demand the return of civilians and prisoners of war.

Society • September 23, 03:57 PM • 9943 views
The Verkhovna Rada has suspended plenary sessions for nearly a month; MPs will return on October 13

The Verkhovna Rada will not hold plenary sessions for approximately four weeks. MPs will work in committees and on draft laws.

Politics • September 19, 09:29 AM • 3741 views
What is celebrated on September 8 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 8, the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, Literacy Day, Physical Therapy Day, and the International Day of Journalists’ Solidarity are observed. State holidays are also celebrated.

Society • September 8, 02:58 AM • 10587 views
Nations League: Ukraine to learn group stage opponents on February 12

The draw for the group stage of the 2026/2027 Nations League will take place on February 12, 2026, in Brussels. The Ukrainian national team will compete in League B.

Sports • December 24, 12:58 PM • 7715 views