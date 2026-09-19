The Verkhovna Rada has suspended plenary sessions for nearly a month; MPs will return on October 13

The Verkhovna Rada has suspended plenary sessions for almost a month—the next one is scheduled for October 13. During this period, Members of Parliament will continue working in committees on amendments and new draft laws, Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said, UNN reports.

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Thus, the interval between the parliament’s plenary sessions will last about four weeks. At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada’s session is not formally closed—the 16th session of the parliament of the 9th convocation runs from September 2026 to January 2027.

According to Stefanchuk, lawmakers will use this period to prepare legislative decisions.

Stefanchuk explained the lengthy break

We will be able to adopt a great deal, just as we did this week —the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

The period without plenary sessions also coincides with international events involving parliamentary delegations. In particular, meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tanzania, and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Andorra are scheduled for late September and early October.

Some Members of Parliament are already criticizing the lengthy break. In particular, MP Sofia Fedyna said that parliament should work more intensively on the draft state budget for 2027, defense issues, and draft laws necessary for European integration.

The Question Time session with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada has been postponed for three weeks: what is the reason