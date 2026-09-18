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The Question Time session with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada has been postponed for three weeks: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The scheduled session of the Verkhovna Rada did not take place, as MPs were unable to enter the building. The next Question Time session has tentatively been scheduled for October 12.

The Question Time session with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada has been postponed for three weeks: what is the reason

The next communication between government officials and members of parliament is tentatively scheduled for October 12. UNN learned this from lawmakers.

Details

According to one of the lawmakers, the format of parliamentary work scheduled for today did not take place, and the next time members of the Government are to report to parliamentarians will be almost a month from now.

There is information that the next Question Time with the Government will be on October 12

- one of the lawmakers said in a statement.

At the same time, MP Iryna Herashchenko also said that lawmakers from "European Solidarity" came to the Verkhovna Rada but were unable to enter the session.

"In my memory, this has never happened before. My colleagues, MPs from European Solidarity, came to the Verkhovna Rada; today is a plenary week, and Question Time with the Government, which we worked so hard to restore after a two-year break. Today, the new Minister of Education was supposed to report, and there are plenty of questions for him regarding the functioning of the education system amid constant attacks, the populist program of mandatory free meals for all schoolchildren (rather than only those children who actually need support), and the impoverished state of teachers, whose pay was not increased even by UAH 4,000, let alone the promised EUR 4,000. The lawmakers came to the Verkhovna Rada and, as they say, kissed the door," Iryna Herashchenko said.

According to her, a security guard said that parliament was closed. At the same time, some lawmakers went to the Carpathian Forum.

"Someone decided simply to cancel the plenary session. Without informing either the factions or the faction leadership, and without a conciliation meeting. This is not merely arbitrariness and an abuse of official powers by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada; it is the collapse of state institutions. It is frightening who is running the country and to what level of degradation all the institutions of power have been brought," the lawmaker stressed.

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