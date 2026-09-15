Stefanchuk's Secretariat Chief Slobodian Becomes a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament

A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injured

New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania

In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%

In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors

"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured

Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"

French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian Gripens

The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates