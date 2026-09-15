Stefanchuk's Secretariat Chief Slobodian Becomes a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament
Kyiv • UNN
Olena Slobodian took the oath of a people's deputy and joined the "Servant of the People" faction. Since 2021, she had headed the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Rada.
Olena Slobodian, head of the secretariat of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, took the oath of a people's deputy and joined the "Servant of the People" faction. She had headed the secretariat of the Chairman of Parliament since 2021, UNN reports, citing a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.