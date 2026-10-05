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How to select, clean, and store fresh button mushrooms safely

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Fresh button mushrooms should be firm, dry, and free of spots and unpleasant odors. Store them in a paper bag in the refrigerator for 3–5 days.

How to select, clean, and store fresh button mushrooms safely

Champignons are often used for soups, salads, pizza, sauces, and other dishes; however, before cooking, the mushrooms need to be properly prepared.  UNN explains in more detail what to look for when buying champignons and how to prepare them for cooking.

How to choose fresh champignons

First of all, you should inspect the mushrooms. Fresh champignons should be firm, dense, and uniform in color, with white or cream-colored caps. Also pay attention to the mushroom’s surface — if it has become shiny or slimy, or is covered with a sticky coating, it is better to avoid such mushrooms. You should also not buy champignons if they have dark, yellow, or black spots. Another important detail is the stem: its cut should be fresh, not dark and dried out. The smell is also important, as fresh champignons have a characteristic mushroom aroma. However, if they smell musty, rotten, chemical-like, or damp like a basement, it is better not to eat them.

How to clean champignons before cooking

Before cooking, champignons should be inspected and any remaining soil or other dirt should be removed. If the mushrooms are small, young, and almost clean, it is not necessary to peel them. Instead, it is enough to wipe the cap and stem with a clean napkin or brush, and cut off the bottom part of the stem, where particles of soil may remain. 

Large champignons can, if necessary, also be cleaned of the thin skin on the cap and any dirt on the stem. If the mushrooms are heavily soiled, they can be cut into several pieces to make it easier to inspect the surface and remove the soil. 

For quick cleaning, you can also use flour: place the champignons in a deep bowl or saucepan, sprinkle them with several spoonfuls of flour, cover the container, and carefully shake it. After that, the mushrooms should be wiped with a clean napkin, and some of the dirt should come off together with the flour. 

If only a small amount of soil remains on the mushroom’s surface, you can simply wipe the champignons with a clean napkin instead of washing them.

Do champignons need to be washed?

Champignons should not be left in water for a long time, as they quickly absorb moisture, which can make the mushrooms watery and affect their texture and, consequently, their taste during cooking. If the mushrooms need to be washed, they can be quickly rinsed under cold running water. After that, the champignons should immediately be placed on a paper towel and dried.

How to store champignons

Fresh mushrooms are recommended to be kept in the refrigerator. A paper bag is suitable for storage, as it helps prevent excess moisture. Fresh champignons should not be left for too long after purchase. They should be used within 3–5 days.

Before cooking, the mushrooms should be inspected once again. If their smell, color, surface, or firmness has changed during storage, such champignons should not be eaten.

Alla Kiosak

HealthPublicationsCulinary
Mushrooms