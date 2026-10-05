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ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2546 views

ATB confirmed an attempted hacker attack on the company's resources. They assured that no personal data is stored or has leaked.

ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leak

ATB commented on the hacking attack on its website and threats to leak customer data, stating that hackers attempted to attack the company’s resources, while no personal data was leaked because such data is not stored. ATB press secretary Serhii Demchenko told UNN in a comment.

Details

Indeed, there was an attempt to hack the company’s resources. Secondly, it is important to note that… this attack did not affect any personal data or any confidential information. That is, there was no data leak because no personal data is stored on these resources

- Demchenko said.

He added that the company’s resources are already being restored and will be operating normally in the near future.

Reminder

The website of the ATB grocery store chain was apparently hacked. A message from the attackers was posted on the page, claiming that they had stolen the data of millions of customers and demanding a ransom in cryptocurrency.

The message later disappeared from the website, and it began operating as usual. However, technical work is currently being carried out on the website.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Cyberattack