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Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Nepal has halted active searches after floods that claimed 1,455 lives, while 5,285 people are considered missing. Nearly $5 billion is needed for recovery.

Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing

On Monday, officials said that Nepal had concluded its search-and-rescue operation for people believed to be missing after the devastating floods in August that claimed the lives of at least 1,455 people, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

At least 5,285 people remained missing after the floods began on August 26 along Nepal's border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Another 13,795 people were rescued.

"We are moving from the search-and-rescue phase to the search-and-recovery phase," Phanindra Poudel, head of the National Emergency Operations Center, told Reuters.

According to him, the authorities are considering legally declaring those missing dead so that their families can complete insurance, banking, and other legal procedures.

Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says25.09.26, 11:46 • 25939 views

"We are initiating the relevant processes to fulfill the necessary legal formalities," Poudel said.

Dharam Raj Upreti, head of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said that the authorities would no longer conduct active searches for bodies but would retrieve any remains, property, or other valuables found during recovery work. Upreti added that emergency rescue operations would continue to be carried out if necessary.

The floods also destroyed 12 hydropower facilities, roads, bridges, farms, and settlements.

The authorities said they need nearly $5 billion for urgent reconstruction and the rehabilitation of thousands of people who lost their homes as a result of the floods.

Antonina Tumanova

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