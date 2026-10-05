FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singer

FBI Director Kash Patel got engaged to his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, as the couple announced in a post on X overnight on October 5, reports UNN.

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Wilkins, 27, posted a black-and-white photo of herself standing with 46-year-old Patel, according to AP, showing her hand to flaunt her engagement ring, with the caption: "Went and got the law involved." They have been dating since Patel took office as FBI director in 2025, when she attended his swearing-in ceremony.

The country singer and political commentator released her debut album in 2023. Wilkins has been associated with conservative groups and writes on her website that she "honors country traditions while adding relevance and modern commentary."

Patel, who reposted Wilkins's photo, faced criticism for traveling on government aircraft that had no known or apparent law-enforcement purpose, including using an FBI plane to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a professional wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem. In photos Wilkins later posted on social media, the couple smiles as she holds a huge gold championship belt.

Wilkins also made headlines for performing at President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of the "America 250" festival, amid other artists withdrawing from the event after learning that it was not a nonpartisan celebration.

The FBI under Patel is establishing unprecedented ties with China and Russia — media