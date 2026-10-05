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New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3392 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate for October 6 at UAH 45.0564. The euro will become another 5 kopecks cheaper.

New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvnias

In Ukraine, the dollar's official exchange rate has exceeded 45 hryvnias, UNN reports, citing the NBU.

Details

For Tuesday, October 6, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.0564 per dollar.

According to NBU data, the dollar is strengthening while the euro is weakening—the euro will lose another 5 kopecks on October 6.

Euro is falling, dollar is rising - exchange rates at banks and currency exchange offices on October 5 05.10.26, 08:56 • 4302 views

As Forbes notes, in 2024 and 2025, the exchange rate on this date stood at UAH 41.2 per dollar.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine