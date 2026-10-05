New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvnias

She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media team

ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leak

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FP-7 expands Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia: expert names potential targets

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Ukraine prepares to restore air connections: will domestic carriers be able to return

2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded for discoveries in optogenetics

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"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patients

We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats

Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW