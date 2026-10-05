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Euro is falling, dollar is rising - exchange rates at banks and currency exchange offices on October 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.9857, and the euro rate at UAH 50.5333. Average exchange rates are provided for banks and currency exchange offices.

Euro is falling, dollar is rising - exchange rates at banks and currency exchange offices on October 5

As of October 5, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.9857 per dollar, weakening the national currency by 15 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for October 5 at UAH 50.5333 per euro, strengthening the hryvnia by 16 kopecks over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data from specialized websites as of Monday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.75 when buying and UAH 45.29 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 50.45 and UAH 51.16, respectively;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.80 when buying and UAH 44.98 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 50.85 and UAH 51.20, respectively.

      Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion07.09.26, 18:49 • 34779 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine