Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion

Ukraine’s international reserves as of September 1, 2026, according to preliminary data, amounted to 48,662.2 million dollars. In August, they decreased by 5.0%. The NBU reported that this dynamic was driven by a reduction in the volume of international financial assistance while foreign exchange interventions remained close to the July level, UNN reports.

The National Bank noted that the current volume of international reserves is sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market.

Overall, the dynamics of international reserves in August 2026 were determined by a number of factors:

first, the National Bank’s operations in Ukraine’s foreign exchange market;

According to the NBU’s balance sheet data, in August it sold 4,850.7 million US dollars and purchased 0.5 million US dollars in the foreign exchange market. Net foreign currency sales amounted to 4,850.2 million US dollars.

second, receipts in favor of the government and payments for servicing and repaying public debt;

In August, 927.3 million US dollars were credited to the government’s foreign currency accounts at the National Bank, including:

894.0 million US dollars – through World Bank accounts;

33.3 million US dollars – from other investors.

In addition, international reserves increased by 1.63 billion US dollars because the government converted into hryvnias the corresponding amount from funds that Ukraine had previously received from the European Union as part of the defense tranche under the Ukraine Support Loan program. Upon receipt, these funds are not included in Ukraine’s international reserves due to their limited (targeted) purpose of use. At the same time, if the government sells them to the National Bank in exchange for hryvnias for subsequent use as intended, international reserves increase by the corresponding amount.

A total of 721.8 million US dollars was paid for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency, including:

357.9 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;

288.7 million US dollars – servicing domestic government loan bonds;

16.9 million US dollars – servicing foreign currency domestic government loan bonds;

58.3 million US dollars – payments to other creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid 285.2 million US dollars to the International Monetary Fund.

third, the revaluation of financial instruments (as a result of changes in market values and exchange rates) and the impact of other factors.

In August, the revaluation of financial instruments and the impact of other factors increased international reserves by 752.0 million US dollars.

Ukraine’s international reserves declined slightly to $51.2 billion