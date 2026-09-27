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"Only a Matter of Time": Budanov Warns of Threat to the Korean Region from Pyongyang

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2428 views

The head of the Office of the President said that North Korea is learning from the war against Ukraine and has established mass production of one-way attack drones. He warned of the threat of an escalation in the region.

"Only a Matter of Time": Budanov Warns of Threat to the Korean Region from Pyongyang

North Korea is using the experience of the war against Ukraine to improve its weapons and has already established mass production of single-use attack drones. Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with Newsforce, reports UNN.

Details

According to Budanov, North Korea supplies Russia with weapons and materials and sends its military personnel to fight directly against Ukraine. At the same time, Pyongyang is improving its own weapons based on combat experience and is adopting new types of weapons, some of which are Russian-made.

North Korea is learning from our war and arming itself. The world must see this connection while there is still time

- Budanov stressed.

He said that North Korea had already established mass production of single-use attack drones. In his view, the country's rapid militarization primarily indicates preparations for possible active hostilities in its own region. Budanov also mentioned a recent incident on the demarcation line between the Republic of Korea and North Korea, without specifying the circumstances.

The situation is worsening with each passing day. And it is only a matter of time before a trigger event occurs that leads to uncontrollable consequences

- he said.

We remind you

A few days earlier, Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea. In response, South Korea convened an emergency meeting.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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