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A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

The FP-1 long-range unmanned aerial vehicle uses a component from racing cars that helps prepare the aircraft for launch more quickly.

A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1

Modern warfare requires unconventional solutions. For example, using a component from a race car in the Ukrainian long-range FP-1 drone. Why this component is used in the drone and how Fire Point arrived at this solution was explained by the company's CEO, Iryna Terekh, UNN reports.

Details

The FP-1 flies very far and carries up to 60 kg; the FP-2 does not fly as far and carries up to 200 kg. When the aircraft takes off, this small rocket is initiated… We manufacture the engine ourselves. From such cool components—these are O-rings, which we borrowed from racing, from race cars. It is a rubber thing that is quickly put onto a spool, and this helps us, in a pit-stop format, do something to the aircraft as quickly as possible before launch

— Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh said in a new episode of FEDORIV VLOG.

An O-ring is a small elastic ring used to seal connections. In race cars, such rings are, among other things, part of quick-disconnect systems—they allow mechanics to connect or disconnect fuel, oil, or other lines within seconds without compromising their seal. The speed of such operations is particularly important during a pit stop, when literally every second counts.

In other words, a solution that helps service a car quickly in the pits in motorsport was used in the Ukrainian drone to speed up pre-launch preparation.

From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones22.09.26, 13:20 • 53669 views

The story of a component from a race car being used in the long-range FP-1 drone is far from the only example of civilian technologies finding new applications in wartime; read more in UNN's article.

The FP-1 long-range drone, manufactured by Fire Point
The FP-1 long-range drone, manufactured by Fire Point

As Anton Zemlianyi, a senior analyst at the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, explained to UNN, war forces people to look for unconventional solutions among what is already available.

If some simple civilian component makes it possible to solve a specific military task, it can be a perfectly effective solution. Especially if it is cheap, accessible, and does not require complex logistics

— Zemlianyi emphasized.

Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proven have to do with it24.09.26, 13:30 • 63977 views

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
Denys Shtilerman
War in Ukraine