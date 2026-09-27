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The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3020 views

The General Staff reported 1,690 Russian losses, the destruction of equipment, and 221 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 90 airstrikes and 2,729 attacks.

The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”

The General Staff reported that over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to nearly 1,700 personnel; in addition, four air defense systems and 14 ground-based robotic systems were neutralized, UNN reports.

Overall, the Russian invaders lost 1,690 personnel over the past day. In addition, eight tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, four air defense systems, 14 ground-based robotic systems, 1,826 unmanned aerial vehicles, 517 vehicles and seven units of the enemy’s special equipment were neutralized 

- the report says.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, a total of 221 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 90 air strikes, dropping 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 10,489 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,729 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, 26 of them using multiple rocket launchers 

- the report says.

The enemy shelled, among others, the populated areas of Bezzalivka, Korenok, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Kucherivka, Fotovyzh, Yastrubshchyna, Bachivsk, Shpyl, Hirky, Havrylova Sloboda, Starykove, Prohres and Nova Huta in Sumy region; and Buchky in Chernihiv region. The populated area of Sukhodil came under an air strike.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four command posts and UAV control points, two artillery systems, and four important enemy facilities and logistical sites.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, one enemy assault action was recorded over the past day. The aggressor launched one air strike using two guided aerial bombs and carried out 51 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Ternova, Kozacha Lopan and Lyman.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy made three attempts to improve its positions by conducting assaults toward Kupiansk, Radkivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Attempts to break into our defenses were repelled on the Lyman axis, where the occupiers attacked 12 times toward the populated areas of Novoselivka, Drobyшеve, Lyman, Dibrova, Stavky and Cherneshchyna.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the areas of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy attacked once toward Kostiantynivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, according to уточнена information, 26 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka and toward Illinivka, Torske, Rusynyi Yar, Pryiut, Shakhove, Vilne, Stepove and Kucherivskyi Yar.

The enemy carried out 26 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. According to уточнена information, the occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Dorozhnie, Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Svit?e, Hulive, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Krasnopillia and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attacked twice toward Voskresenka and Berezove.

On the Huliaipole axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders six times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne and Hirke.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy made one attempt to improve its positions toward Mala Tokmachka.

On the Dnipro axis, the occupiers conducted no assault actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

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Antonina Tumanova

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