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Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Lavrov said that the Russian Federation allegedly does not plan a war with Europe. He threatened a response if European countries enter the conflict.

Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow allegedly does not plan a war with Europe, but European calls to prepare for a possible conflict could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy." He said this at a final press conference following the UN General Assembly in New York, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lavrov, European countries are increasing arms production and talking about the need to be ready for a potential war with Russia by 2030.

We are not going to fight Europe; this is absurd and nonsense. But it is Europe that is preparing for war with us

– he said.

Lavrov threatened a response in the event of a conflict

The Russian minister suggested that the buildup of arms in Europe could in itself increase the risk of a future confrontation.

You know, this could turn out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy

– Lavrov said.

He also said that if European countries entered into a military conflict with Russia, Moscow would respond, adding that it would be "a completely different war" and would allegedly be "short."

After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations26.09.26, 23:55 • 10665 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
United Nations General Assembly
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