Putin is looking for excuses not to meet and end the war — Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to stop the war this winter, as evidenced by his constant refusals to negotiate an end to the aggression. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

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"Putin constantly has some excuse not to meet, not to establish a trilateral format, not to talk, and not to end or stop these killings. He has had the same thing for years, and all our partners feel it. He is looking for excuses to continue the war," the head of state said.

He also reported that significant diplomatic activity is planned in the coming days and in October to pressure the aggressor. In particular, according to him, the Lindsey Graham Act and other international mechanisms to force Russia to peace are to become fully operational.

Following new Russian strikes, Zelenskyy called on Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the Russian Federation