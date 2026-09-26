Tesla still without FSD Autopilot in the EU — decision postponed

The European Union has postponed the vote on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system with driver supervision from October, and December is now the earliest possible date for a decision. Electrek reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"On October 6, the EU will not vote on Tesla’s "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" (FSD) system. The draft agenda for the meeting of the Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles (TCMV) lists only a 25-minute "continuation of the discussion" of the Netherlands’ request to extend the FSD authorization to the entire EU," the publication writes.

The committee’s next meeting will not take place until December, so that is when, at the earliest, a vote on Tesla’s FSD in the EU may take place. Tesla had previously pointed specifically to October 6.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General published the draft agenda for the 119th TCMV meeting, dated September 11. The meeting will take place from 10:00 to 15:00 in Brussels.

Item 3 states: "Continuation of the discussion of the Netherlands’ request for authorization under Article 39." This matter is scheduled from 11:45 to 12:10, immediately before lunch. Tesla is not mentioned, and no vote is scheduled.

Article 39 of the EU Type-Approval Regulation (2018/858) provides an exemption mechanism for new technologies that do not comply with existing rules. The Dutch regulator RDW used it to approve the FSD Supervised system in the Netherlands in April, and is now asking the European Commission to turn this national authorization into an EU-wide one.

On September 1, Tesla Europe published a message on X stating that the FSD system had been approved in five EU countries, was being used by more than 70,000 customers, and that an EU-level vote could take place on October 6.

Last November, Tesla said it expected approval in the Netherlands in February 2026, which RDW disputed at the time. The deadline was then moved to April 10, and Tesla met it. After that, Musk said the feature would be available throughout the EU by summer 2026, but the TCMV considered the matter in June and did not hold a vote.

Adopting the Netherlands’ request requires a qualified majority: 15 of the 27 EU member states representing at least 65% of the bloc’s population.

At present, Denmark, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have recognized the Dutch approval at the national level. Together with the Netherlands, this makes seven countries. Combined, they have approximately 53 million people, or about 12% of the EU’s population.

Recall

Tesla’s race to launch the Cybercab robotaxi has been called a stress test for existing regulatory rules in the United States, as the company begins transporting passengers in these sporty two-seater vehicles without steering wheels, pedals or mirrors.