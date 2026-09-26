Drones are attacking the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai — OSINT channels

During the night into Saturday, September 26, the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai came under an air attack. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels.

Details

It is reported that a large-scale fire broke out at the facility. At present, the attack on the oil refinery is continuing.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery is among the top 20 largest in Russia and has previously been repeatedly attacked by UAVs, in particular on February 9, April 27, and June 21, 2024, as well as on September 7, 2025.

We would remind you

According to Reuters, the Perm Oil Refinery, the seventh-largest oil refinery in Russia by processing volume, halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire and damaged pipelines, storage facilities, and processing units on Friday.

Three Russian defense-industrial enterprises and two oil refineries — the General Staff revealed the significance of the latest strikes