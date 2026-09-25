Three Russian defense-industrial enterprises and two oil refineries — the General Staff revealed the significance of the latest strikes

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that three important enemy enterprises involved in missile production, as well as two Russian oil refineries, were hit. The General Staff reported the results on September 25, UNN writes.

Details

"On the night of September 25, 2026, the NVP Iskra Plant enterprise was hit in Ulyanovsk, Ulyanovsk region, russian federation," the General Staff said in a statement.

JSC "NPP "Iskra Plant" is part of the Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern and is an enterprise of the military-industrial complex of the russian federation. It specializes in the production of semiconductor devices and component parts for military-industrial complex enterprises.

The enterprise specializes in producing component parts for manufacturers of radio-electronic equipment, measuring instruments, communications systems, and special-purpose equipment, and is part of the Almaz-Antey concern.

As part of the cooperative production system, it participates in the manufacture of Kh-59M2/M2A guided air-to-surface missiles and the 72V6 Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun-and-missile combat vehicle (and its modifications).

"In addition, the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in the city of Efremov, Tula region, and JSC Voronezhsintezkauchuk in the area of the city of Voronezh, Voronezh region, were hit," the General Staff stated.

Both enterprises are involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, in particular for Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems.

"The targeting of such facilities represents Ukraine's exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the russian federation," the General Staff emphasized.

Russian army oil refineries and radar stations were also hit, the General Staff confirmed.

"On September 24 and during the night of September 25, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a number of important military, fuel-and-energy, and industrial facilities of the Russian aggressor. In Perm, Perm Krai, russian federation, the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery was hit. A fire was recorded on the facility's premises," the General Staff stated.

The enterprise's processing capacity is approximately 13 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces fuel and other petroleum products. The enterprise is involved in supplying the armed forces of the russian federation with fuel and lubricants.

"In Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, russian federation, the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery was hit. A fire was recorded on the enterprise's premises," the General Staff added.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the 64L6 Gamma-S1 and 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar stations were hit in the Novoshakhtinsk area.

The enterprise's processing capacity is approximately 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. The Novoshakhtinsky plant is one of the important suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the russian federation and participates in supplying the armed forces of the russian federation.

"The targeting of oil-refining enterprises represents Ukraine's exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the russian federation," the General Staff stressed.

Reminder

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, thanks to our long-range sanctions, two oil refineries were hit this night—in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk—as well as the Iskra Plant defense enterprise in Ulyanovsk, while in the Rostov region the occupiers had two fewer radar stations.