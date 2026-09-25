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Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

A virologist explained how to distinguish a cold from an allergy and when to see a doctor. Antibiotics do not work against viruses, while vaccination protects against the flu.

Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor

In autumn, as the weather gets colder, the risk of respiratory infections increases; however, a runny or stuffy nose does not always mean a cold. How to distinguish a viral infection from an allergy, when it is possible to treat the condition at home, and what mistakes should be avoided was explained to UNN journalist by virologist and Doctor of Medical Sciences Alla Myronenko.

Details

According to the doctor, a cold is not a separate medical diagnosis, but a colloquial term for a condition that is often associated with respiratory infections. Such illnesses can be caused by various viruses, and specific treatment does not exist for all of them. At the same time, she said, in most cases the human body handles the infection on its own if there are no serious underlying conditions.

"A cold is not a diagnosis. Usually, a person may think that they have become chilled, but perhaps it is not a cold at all, but some kind of respiratory infection. If a person wants to know exactly what they have been infected with, laboratory tests are performed for this purpose. There is no specific treatment, for example, for rhinovirus, bocavirus, or metapneumovirus infection," Alla Myronenko explains.

Alla Myronenko notes that a cold can be distinguished from an allergy based on a number of symptoms. Seasonality can also provide a clue.

A cold can involve a fever, whereas an allergy usually does not. A sore throat may occur with a cold, but it is not typical of an allergy, although a runny or stuffy nose can occur in both cases. Allergies are more common in spring, when trees and grasses are blooming and pollen appears

– the doctor noted.

As for the widespread circulation of influenza in Ukraine, the doctor said that it is generally not expected at the beginning of autumn. Isolated cases may be recorded earlier, in particular, in the overwhelming majority among people who have arrived from other countries.

"There may be one or two cases in October, and also very few isolated cases in November. It is usually in the second half of December that influenza may begin to become more active. In other words, circulation of the virus has already begun, while more widespread illness may occur later. I cannot recall an epidemic occurring in October or November over the past decades," Alla Myronenko said.

The doctor also emphasizes that most respiratory viral infections in people without serious underlying conditions resolve on their own. In such cases, treatment is primarily aimed at alleviating symptoms. At the same time, Alla Myronenko advises against self-medication.

"Usually, if a person does not have chronic respiratory diseases and is not very elderly, the body handles it on its own. Fluids, gargling, and lowering the temperature if it is high and threatens the patient's general condition are usually sufficient. But it is important to understand that self-medication is not a good idea. This is especially true for children, because their condition can change very quickly and complications can develop," the doctor emphasized.

She separately drew attention to the use of antibiotics during viral infections. According to her, such medications do not act on viruses, so they should not be taken without appropriate indications.

"It happens here that a child comes to a doctor, we still do not know what is wrong with them, and an antibiotic is already prescribed. The first does not help, the second does not help, nor does the third. Then, three weeks later, it turns out that the child has COVID-19, and the antibiotics do not work at all. Unfortunately, we also encounter such cases," Alla Myronenko stressed.

As for prevention, vaccination remains one of the ways to protect specifically against influenza, the doctor says. According to her, seasonal vaccines are imported into Ukraine, but the exact timing of their arrival depends on supply, certification, and logistics. At the same time, other popular preventive methods, including vitamins and masks, may also serve a purpose, but they do not provide absolute protection against respiratory infections.

"Vitamins affect the overall condition of the body, but they generally do not provide specific protection against illness. A person without vitamin deficiency or anemia may cope with an infection more easily, but vitamins will not protect them from the illness itself. A mask is a barrier, but it should be changed after a few hours because it also accumulates what we inhale," the doctor concluded.

In the case of influenza, the doctor advises remembering vaccination and not delaying seeking medical attention if the condition worsens. Antiviral medications may be used in some cases, particularly when there is a risk of a severe course due to underlying conditions. At the same time, the specific treatment should be determined by a doctor after assessing the patient's condition.

ATTENTION! This material is provided for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.

Alla Kiosak

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