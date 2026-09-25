Poland prepares citizens for air attacks - the Navy has published instructions

Poland’s Ministry of the Interior is beginning to distribute instructions on responding to air attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to TVP Info.

Details

It is noted that the instructions clearly explain the basic principles of finding a safe place—both outdoors and indoors. The aim is to prepare citizens to respond appropriately after receiving an alert from the Government Security Centre.

We need to work on our preparedness, our knowledge, and our readiness so that our response in the event of a threat becomes a confident, almost natural response. ... (The guide) is intuitive, graphically accessible, and easily explains the basic principles of a safe place, both outdoors and indoors —said Poland’s Deputy Minister of the Interior Magdalena Roguska.

The guide is said to provide clear instructions on what to do if there is no specialized bomb shelter nearby and which rooms in private and apartment buildings are the safest. The instructions also include a list of essential items for an "emergency bag," including documents, medicines, power banks, water supplies, and long-life food.

We remind you

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that, due to a Russian attack on Ukraine near the Polish border, two border crossing points—in Dorohusk and Zosyn—had to be evacuated.

A Russian military helicopter violated Poland’s airspace