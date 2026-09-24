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Kyiv's 120-year-old Saint Protection Church damaged in a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

As a result of the Russian attack on September 24, the windows, domes, and facade of the 1906 Saint Protection Church were damaged. The church is the oldest in the district.

Kyiv's 120-year-old Saint Protection Church damaged in a Russian attack
Saint Protection Church Photo: Volodymyr Nakonechnyi

On September 24, Russian forces damaged the Holy Protection Church in Kyiv; its windows, domes, and historic facade were damaged. This was reported by Volodymyr Nakonechnyi, head of the Podilskyi District State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

"The Holy Protection Church was damaged in the enemy attack—a 1906 church, the oldest church in the Mostytskyi residential district and Vynohradar," the statement said.

The windows, domes, and historic facade made of yellow Kyiv brick were damaged—the part of the church that had preserved the memory of this district for more than a century.

Reminder

On September 24, Russian shelling damaged the production facility of a chain of pirozhki shops in Kyiv. The main production facility and warehouse of "TK-Domashnii Tekstyl" were also damaged, and the Dukachi jewelry enterprise was destroyed.

The Russians deliberately struck the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Kramatorsk; there are wounded24.09.26, 01:51 • 13144 views

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