"General Winter will change sides": Zelenskyy warned Russia of a "painful" winter in the event of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Russia will also experience a "painful" winter if attacks on Ukraine’s energy system continue. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 23, UNN reports.

No Russian official ever imagined that Army General Winter, which had fought on Russia's side for centuries, would one day switch sides and support those defending themselves from Russia. We will make that happen this winter. If Russia continues to target our energy system and our heating, Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very harsh for us. But in response, we will have no choice but to make it painful for Russia too - Zelenskyy said.

"And that's exactly why we say that deescalation steps are important are needed before winter. Now we need diplomacy and we need strength and step by step we are closing the gaps in both," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy discussed an energy truce with Trump; there were no unilateral demands on Ukraine