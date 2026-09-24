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Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2944 views

At night, Russia launched 282 drones and missiles at Ukraine, including "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 227 targets.

Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack

Russia struck Ukraine with missiles, including "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles, and 282 drones during the night of September 24; 4 "Zircons," 3 ballistic missiles, and 220 drones, including a "Banderol," were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 24 (starting at 18:00 on September 23), the enemy attacked with Zircon anti-ship missiles from the Kursk, Rostov, and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation; Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation; 282 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera UAVs, Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; Hvardiyske, Chauda — the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Where the enemy struck

"The main areas targeted were the Odesa and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

How air defense performed

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 227 targets:

  • 4 Zircon anti-ship missiles;
    • 3 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
      • 1 "Banderol"/"Dan-T";
        • 219 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as drones of other types.

          Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 10 locations.

          The attack is ongoing; dozens of enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

          Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.52 million military personnel24.09.26, 07:34 • 1878 views

          Julia Shramko

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