The total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,523,980 personnel as of September 24. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,540 troops, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 4 air defense systems, and 1 enemy aircraft.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 792 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 229 vehicles and fuel trucks.

Russia’s total losses

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,367 tanks, 25,402 armored combat vehicles, 50,240 artillery systems, 2,154 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,669 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 531,352 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 152,782 enemy vehicles and fuel trucks, 4,740 pieces of special equipment, and 2,727 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

We remind you

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW