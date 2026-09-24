Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.52 million military personnel

$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
September 23, 10:20 PM • 25427 views
Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles
September 23, 06:22 PM • 36399 views
Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy
September 23, 06:09 PM • 26025 views
"Hear the cry for help" — Sybiha, at the UN, called on the world to save the residents of Oleshky from a humanitarian catastrophe
September 23, 04:51 PM • 24295 views
"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike
Exclusive
September 23, 04:32 PM • 36616 views
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
September 23, 04:02 PM • 35905 views
What can lead to a pension card being blocked and how to restore access to the money
September 23, 02:26 PM • 42169 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services
September 23, 01:23 PM • 35364 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations
September 23, 09:55 AM • 37236 views
EU must overcome "sanctions fatigue" and increase pressure on Russia, says European Commissioner
September 23, 09:25 AM • 34869 views
"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
5m/s
93%
741mm
Popular news
Ukrainians warned of disruptions to networks and communication servicesSeptember 23, 07:05 PM • 7680 views
Bentley has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Torcal — what makes it interesting and how much it costsSeptember 23, 07:35 PM • 3670 views
Sybiha at the UN: Russia wanted to take Kyiv in 3 days, but four years later Moscow is burningSeptember 23, 08:31 PM • 8428 views
The death toll from the missile attack on Kyiv has risen12:26 AM • 5178 views
The enemy attacked Odesa — a hospital, a school and residential buildings were damaged01:28 AM • 7406 views
Publications
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
Exclusive
September 23, 04:32 PM • 36612 views
What can lead to a pension card being blocked and how to restore access to the moneySeptember 23, 04:02 PM • 35902 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency servicesSeptember 23, 02:26 PM • 42168 views
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhotoSeptember 23, 01:57 PM • 32915 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideoSeptember 23, 01:56 PM • 33132 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Vitali Klitschko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Europe
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 25959 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 34189 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 36601 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 44660 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 44781 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Heating
The Guardian

Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.52 million military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,540 military personnel, an aircraft, 2 MLRS units, and 4 air defense systems. The total losses of the Russian army have exceeded 1.52 million people.

Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.52 million military personnel

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,523,980 personnel as of September 24. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,540 troops, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 4 air defense systems, and 1 enemy aircraft.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 792 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 229 vehicles and fuel trucks.

Russia’s total losses

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,367 tanks, 25,402 armored combat vehicles, 50,240 artillery systems, 2,154 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,669 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 531,352 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 152,782 enemy vehicles and fuel trucks, 4,740 pieces of special equipment, and 2,727 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

We remind you

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW21.09.26, 07:49 • 43698 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
United Nations
European Union
Ukraine