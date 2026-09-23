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Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Russian attacks are damaging Ukraine’s telecommunications infrastructure. Specialists are restoring the networks and stabilizing service operations.

Ukrainians warned of disruptions to networks and communication services
Illustrative photo

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) warned of temporary disruptions to network operation and access to communication services due to attacks by the russian federation, reports UNN.

Telecommunications infrastructure is also being damaged as a result of ongoing Russian attacks. Consequently, temporary disruptions to network operation and access to communication services may occur 

- the statement said.

Specialists are already working to restore the damaged infrastructure and stabilize network operation.

The National Commission also called for understanding regarding possible disruptions.

In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers23.09.26, 18:30 • 2612 views

To remind you

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on another Russian shelling attack against Ukraine and confirmed the attack on major Ukrainian data centers.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies
Cyberattack
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine