Over the course of September 23, there were 242 combat engagements on the front. This was reported by UNN, citing the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the aggressor carried out 59 airstrikes using 190 guided aerial bombs, deployed 4,185 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 1,801 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation by direction

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five enemy assault actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The occupiers carried out one airstrike using three guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 39 times, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times toward the populated areas of Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Karaichne, and Mala Vovcha.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its positions by conducting assault actions toward Kurylivka and Novoosynove.

Thirteen attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction in the areas of the populated areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Masliakivka, and Dibrova.

Military hospitals in the Russian Federation are overcrowded, and wounded soldiers from the front are being transferred en masse to civilian hospitals

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Yampil, Starodubivka, and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked toward Yurkivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 enemy assaults: in the area of the populated area of Kostiantynivka and toward Ivanopillia, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Raiske, Toretske, Vilne, and Stepiv.

The enemy launched twelve attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Novohryshyne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 69 occupiers were eliminated here today and 17 were wounded; seven vehicles, one gun, two special-purpose assets, 45 shelters, a fuel and lubricants depot, and four enemy UAV control posts were destroyed. Two vehicles, two artillery systems, six UAV control posts, and 116 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 149 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the update says.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the populated areas of Rizdv'ianka and Kopani.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy also attempted five times to advance toward Zarichne, Novoandriivka, and Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro direction, the occupiers attacked toward Marhanets and Dniprovske.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation on the other directions," the General Staff added.

To remind you

More than 50 UN Member States, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW