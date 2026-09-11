Russian military hospitals are unable to cope with the number of wounded arriving from the front, which is why entire wards in ordinary civilian hospitals are increasingly being converted for them. The Moscow Times reports this, citing an investigation by Vot Tak, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, restricted wards for Russian military personnel operate, in particular, in St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl Oblast, and Siberia. They function under a special regime, and in some cases staff members sign nondisclosure agreements.

As early as 2023, the Russian authorities planned to transfer nearly 5,000 beds in 27 civilian hospitals across 11 regions to the Ministry of Defense. The list of these medical facilities was not officially released.

There are not enough places in the wards

According to medical workers, the situation is particularly difficult at the Kirov Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg. One of its wards is designed for 40 patients, but up to 86 people may be there at the same time. Additional beds are installed in the corridors, while mattresses are used in the wards.

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According to estimates by Vot Tak, Russian military medical institutions currently have at least 58,300 beds, through which around 1 million wounded people may pass over the course of a year. Despite this, medical workers report a shortage of places.

The transfer of military personnel to civilian hospitals also affects other patients. Wounded participants in the war against Ukraine are admitted as a priority, while the number of doctors has not increased, making it more difficult for civilians to receive scheduled medical care.

According to an assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), as of June, the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine had reached approximately 1.4 million military personnel, including those killed, wounded, and missing.

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