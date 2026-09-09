The Russian Orthodox Church sent a relic of Moscow Prince Dmitry Donskoy to the front in Ukraine, claiming that it would "spiritually strengthen" Russian troops. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

This concerns a reliquary containing a fragment of the prince’s right hand, which, according to the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate, is heading to the line of combat contact.

The Russian Orthodox Church stated that Dmitry Donskoy would supposedly "invisibly join the Russian troops in a single battle formation." Earlier, the reliquary containing the relics was brought to a church at the Savur-Mohyla memorial complex in the occupied part of Donetsk region, where a prayer service was held.

The Russian Orthodox Church speaks of "victory over the enemy"

Metropolitan Volodymyr of Donetsk and Mariupol stated that bringing the relics was intended to "strengthen the spirit" of those participating in the war against Ukraine and help them "achieve victory over the enemy."

The Russian Orthodox Church called on Russians not to criticize the authorities and "not to open their rotten-toothed mouths" at their superiors

The Russian Orthodox Church also urged believers to pray to Dmitry Donskoy for "courage, spiritual resilience" and assistance to the Russian army.

The Russian Orthodox Church announced the new "discovery" of the prince’s relics back on August 18. According to the church’s version, the remains were found during the restoration of the Archangel Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin.

Patriarch Kirill’s visit to the wounded metropolitan sacralizes Russia’s war against Ukraine — CPD