The enemy struck an enterprise near Kyiv: the REEVA plant reportedly caught fire

$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
08:58 PM • 614 views
Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine in winter; no serious negotiations are expected before 2027 – Bloomberg
08:27 PM • 3120 views
Lavrov stated that all of Ukraine should become a "buffer zone" for Russia
05:53 PM • 11888 views
A massive blackout has hit the Kherson and Mykolaiv regionsVideo
05:14 PM • 12164 views
Russia is preparing to test ballistic missiles with a range of 800 km and may attack targets in western Ukraine — the HUR
Exclusive
05:02 PM • 14136 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
04:16 PM • 16044 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10
September 8, 02:22 PM • 22947 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 02:10 PM • 14107 views
“Flamingo,” RAM-2X and “Koral”: what visitors saw at the MSPO defense exhibition in Poland — photosPhoto
September 8, 01:43 PM • 13323 views
The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles
Exclusive
September 8, 01:08 PM • 14185 views
When is it really worth changing a child’s school, and how can this transition be made without unnecessary stress?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position: Zelenskyy explained what gives grounds for optimismSeptember 8, 11:15 AM • 5636 views
"We will see a new dynamic": Zelenskyy said what to expect from the Russian Federation after the State Duma electionsSeptember 8, 11:34 AM • 6944 views
The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a military aid package including Patriot missiles: the amount has been announcedSeptember 8, 12:08 PM • 10902 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 23012 views
Zelenskyy and Trump are preparing for a personal meeting in September: the Foreign Ministry revealed detailsSeptember 8, 02:51 PM • 9134 views
Publications
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
05:02 PM • 14136 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 1004:16 PM • 16043 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 22947 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 23075 views
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
Exclusive
September 8, 12:04 PM • 25985 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Aleksandar Vučić
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 77528 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 73113 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 80412 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 97068 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 91350 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series

The enemy struck an enterprise near Kyiv: the REEVA plant reportedly caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2602 views

A fire and smoke broke out at an enterprise in Bila Tserkva after an enemy strike. Residents were urged to close their windows.

The enemy struck an enterprise near Kyiv: the REEVA plant reportedly caught fire

Russian forces struck an enterprise in Bila Tserkva. An attack on a plant producing REEVA-branded products has been reported, UNN reports. 

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire and smoke broke out at one of the enterprises 

- the Bila Tserkva City Council said in a statement. 

Residents were urged to close their windows and, if possible, avoid being in the smoke-affected area.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels report that the Russians struck the REEVA plant. 

We remind you 

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region; a two-year-old girl was injured.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva