The enemy struck an enterprise near Kyiv: the REEVA plant reportedly caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
A fire and smoke broke out at an enterprise in Bila Tserkva after an enemy strike. Residents were urged to close their windows.
Russian forces struck an enterprise in Bila Tserkva. An attack on a plant producing REEVA-branded products has been reported, UNN reports.
As a result of the enemy attack, a fire and smoke broke out at one of the enterprises
Residents were urged to close their windows and, if possible, avoid being in the smoke-affected area.
Meanwhile, local Telegram channels report that the Russians struck the REEVA plant.
We remind you
The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region; a two-year-old girl was injured.