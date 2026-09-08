The enemy struck an enterprise near Kyiv: the REEVA plant reportedly caught fire

Russian forces struck an enterprise in Bila Tserkva. An attack on a plant producing REEVA-branded products has been reported, UNN reports.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire and smoke broke out at one of the enterprises - the Bila Tserkva City Council said in a statement.

Residents were urged to close their windows and, if possible, avoid being in the smoke-affected area.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels report that the Russians struck the REEVA plant.

We remind you

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region; a two-year-old girl was injured.