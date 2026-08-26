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08:38 AM • 12289 views
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Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine
Tetiana Vasylivna Berezhna (née Matsiuk) was born on January 9, 1989, in Rohatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in law at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, completed an internship at the Parliament of Canada, and studied at the School of Strategic Architect at the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School. Since 2011, she worked at the law firm "Vasyl Kisil and Partners"; in 2017, she obtained her lawyer's certificate. From 2022 to 2025, she served as Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine. Since July 2025, she has been acting Minister of Culture, where she began staff rotations, launched a grant program for the creative industries, and signed a memorandum with the international ALIPH alliance on the establishment of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund. On October 21, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada appointed her Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture—the first person to hold this position in six years. She retained her position in Koretskyi's government.
2022
Appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine
2025
Appointed Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications
2025
Signed a memorandum with ALIPH on the establishment of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund
2025
Approved by the Verkhovna Rada as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture
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