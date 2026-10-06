The Diia app is testing payments related to pregnancy and childcare

The pilot beta testing of two services has started in the "Diia" app: assistance related to pregnancy and childbirth and assistance for childcare up to one year of age. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that about 400 women who had previously registered to participate joined the testing. After the services are successfully tested, they will become available to all "Diia" users.

Submitting an application will be simple and convenient — "Diia" and the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere (UISSS) will automatically collect the necessary information, while checks will be carried out through the relevant state registers. Based on their results, the UISSS will automatically prepare a draft decision to grant or deny the assistance — the statement says.

It is indicated that a Pension Fund of Ukraine employee will only have to verify and approve the decision. In accordance with the resolution, the Pension Fund must consider the application within three working days. This should shorten the process from submitting an application to the granting of assistance and receipt of the funds.

Pilot beta testing of assistance for working parents — "YeYasla" — will also begin soon — it was announced in "Diia".

Recall

In Ukraine, the possibility of getting married online through the "Diia" app has been expanded. Ukrainians who have lost their husband or wife and want to start a new family can now also use the service.

The "Diia" application now offers a service for registering an address in a dormitory