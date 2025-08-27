The "Diia" application now offers a service for registering an address in a dormitory

$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 16092 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 4916 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 16771 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 17905 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 25366 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 65422 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 63276 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108225 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 77087 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 80423 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 158097 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Alaska
Germany
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Facebook
Oil
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times

The "Diia" application now offers a service for registering an address in a dormitory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The "Diia" application has introduced an online dormitory residence registration function. The service is available for non-military students with a tax ID and a dormitory agreement.

The "Diia" application now offers a service for registering an address in a dormitory

The "Diia" application now offers an online dormitory registration function, available to students who are not subject to military registration, have a tax ID, and have signed a housing contract. This was reported by the Diia press service, writes UNN.

Currently, only non-military-liable students who have a taxpayer card and have signed a dormitory accommodation agreement can use the service.

- the message states.

It is noted that to register, one should log in to the "Diia" portal, select "Services" in the cabinet, then "Change of residence", then specify the educational institution and dormitory, if necessary, add the number and date of the accommodation agreement, and sign the application with Diia.Signature or QES and send it.

In "Diia", it was noted that as soon as the application is approved by the authorized person of the university, the user will receive a notification about the payment of the administrative fee, then the system will automatically send it to the registration authority. The status of the application can be found in the cabinet on the "Diia" portal.

As added in the message, 23 educational institutions have simplified dormitory check-in with "Diia".

Ukrainians applied for the "Schoolchild's Package" for over half of first-graders, most - via "Diia"27.08.25, 09:37 • 1748 views

Olga Rozgon

TechnologiesEducation
Diia (service)