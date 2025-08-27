The "Diia" application now offers a service for registering an address in a dormitory

The "Diia" application now offers an online dormitory registration function, available to students who are not subject to military registration, have a tax ID, and have signed a housing contract. This was reported by the Diia press service, writes UNN.

Currently, only non-military-liable students who have a taxpayer card and have signed a dormitory accommodation agreement can use the service. - the message states.

It is noted that to register, one should log in to the "Diia" portal, select "Services" in the cabinet, then "Change of residence", then specify the educational institution and dormitory, if necessary, add the number and date of the accommodation agreement, and sign the application with Diia.Signature or QES and send it.

In "Diia", it was noted that as soon as the application is approved by the authorized person of the university, the user will receive a notification about the payment of the administrative fee, then the system will automatically send it to the registration authority. The status of the application can be found in the cabinet on the "Diia" portal.

As added in the message, 23 educational institutions have simplified dormitory check-in with "Diia".

