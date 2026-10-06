The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with maintenance and ammunition for F-16s — prime minister

The Netherlands will help Ukraine with maintenance, spare parts and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. This was reported by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

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According to him, Russian aggression against Ukraine is intensifying more and more.

We saw this again over the weekend, including during the airstrikes on Kyiv. russia is deliberately attacking civilian and energy infrastructure and wants to make Ukrainian cities unlivable and destroy the economy this winter. We must not allow this - Jetten wrote.

He noted that further strengthening Ukraine's air defense is "literally a matter of life and death."

"For example, Ukraine needs more maintenance, spare parts and ammunition for its fleet of F-16s. I promised that the Netherlands would help Ukraine with this. The Netherlands will continue, together with our international partners, to provide unwavering support to Ukraine. We are also closely monitoring provocations by russia against other countries," the Dutch prime minister added.

Recall

Ukraine is considering the ports of the Netherlands and Germany as new routes for exporting products.

"Russians do not spare ballistic missiles" - Zelenskyy discussed Russian strikes and strengthening of air defense with Prime Minister of the Netherlands