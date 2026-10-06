Russian propaganda has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign aimed at shifting responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure onto the Ukrainian authorities. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is merely "retaliating" for attacks on the Russian economy, while the Ukrainian authorities are allegedly responsible for the consequences of shelling Ukrainian cities.

To reinforce this narrative among foreign audiences, media outlets loyal to Russia were brought into the campaign. Through them, manipulative claims about the "responsibility of the Ukrainian authorities for the escalation - the CCD emphasizes.

It adds that, through such manipulations, the Kremlin is attempting to justify terror against Ukrainians and create the illusion of a "forced response."

Reminder

The Russian authorities instructed officials to prepare scenarios in case of further deterioration of the situation in the fuel market, including providing for increased production and adjustments to imports of petroleum products.

Putin is concealing the real state of Russia's economy from Russians — the Center for Countering Disinformation