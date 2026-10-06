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Up to 16 hours without electricity: should Kyiv residents expect prolonged outages in October, and what does this depend on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

An expert warned of prolonged outages in Kyiv due to new Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure. At temperatures as low as +5°C, they may last 14–16 hours.

Up to 16 hours without electricity: should Kyiv residents expect prolonged outages in October, and what does this depend on

This month, Kyiv may experience prolonged power outages if russia continues its strikes on energy facilities. Under certain conditions, there may be no electricity for 14–16 hours a day. Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Utility Consumers, said this in a comment to UNN.

russia continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 

According to the expert, Ukraine already had a similar experience last winter.

We have already been through this last winter, when we were without electricity for 20 or even 22 hours, and in the Kyiv region there was no electricity at all for five to seven days. Therefore, this is a real possibility. But there are certain factors that affect this. The main factors that could influence the continuation of the restrictions are attacks by the Russian Federation and damage to our energy facilities. Given that last week there were strikes on practically all components involved in supplying electricity to consumers, including the main generation facilities—namely the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, and Thermal Power Plant No. 5. These facilities were hit

– Oleg Popenko says.

The enemy attacked the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, damaging generating equipment30.09.26, 13:42 • 3951 view

According to Oleg Popenko, further attacks could cause new damage to energy infrastructure, in which case restoring individual facilities could take a long time.

If the shelling continues, the destruction of energy facilities that russia has already struck in the past may await us. And all this will simply lead to a halt in electricity supplies, and we could simply be left without power for a long time

– the expert explains.

Oleg Popenko also explained that it is impossible to fully protect generating facilities from strikes.

"All facilities have different owners, but in most cases it is simply physically impossible to systematically prepare protection. We cannot fully protect generating facilities," Oleg Popenko emphasizes.

Russia has carried out the most massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector since winter — Koretskyi30.09.26, 14:59 • 6936 views

According to the expert, if the attacks continue, prolonged restrictions could begin as early as October. In addition, weather conditions will also affect their duration.

A drop in temperature is a decisive factor

If in February, amid low temperatures, we were without electricity for 20–22 hours, the situation in October could be different because the month is not yet as cold. But it is unknown what the weather will be after October 15. If the temperature falls to at least +5 °C, outages could last 14–16 hours

– the expert emphasizes.

It is impossible to determine in advance exactly which districts of the capital may be affected most. This will depend on which facilities are damaged.

"There is no specific priority—it depends on where they strike. We have facilities supplied with electricity through Thermal Power Plant No. 5, others through the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, and others through the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant. In other words, depending on where the strikes occur, that is where there will be problems with electricity supplies. It also depends on the quality of our energy infrastructure—I mean DTEK in the city—which is capable of transmitting a particular amount of electricity to a particular district. This will also have an impact," Oleg Popenko concluded.

Thus, possible prolonged outages in the capital will depend primarily on further Russian strikes, the condition of energy facilities, and weather conditions.

Alla Kiosak

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