The enemy attacked the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, damaging generating equipment

Photo: Centrenergo

On September 30, Russians attacked the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region and damaged its generating equipment. This was reported by PJSC "Centrenergo," UNN writes.

Our immediate priority now is to assess the condition of the equipment and determine the scope of work required. As soon as the security situation allows, our specialists will begin repair work. The team knows what to do and continues to work - said Centrenergo CEO Serhii Isachenko.

It is noted that, for security reasons, the company is not currently commenting on other details regarding the consequences of the attack.

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the main target of the strike was the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region. Five people, including a child, were killed, and another 14 were injured.

Russian attacks caused train delays in Ukraine on September 30