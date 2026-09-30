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Trump called Kim Jong Un a friend and acknowledged North Korea's nuclear capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Donald Trump said that North Korea has nuclear capabilities, unlike Iran. The head of the White House called Kim Jong Un his friend.

Trump called Kim Jong Un a friend and acknowledged North Korea's nuclear capabilities

North Korea may have nuclear weapons, unlike Iran. US President Donald Trump said this, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a journalist’s question about why Washington opposes Iran’s nuclear program but does not comment at all on North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons, the White House chief replied that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is his friend.

I like him. Kim Jong Un is my friend. He likes Trump. He doesn’t like many other people, but I’m probably the only person in the world he likes. And I like him. (North Korea) has nuclear capabilities, not as extensive as ours, but you know why? Because other presidents didn’t do what I would have done

- the American leader said.

Reminder

Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump agreed to work closely together to help resume dialogue with North Korea, while Trump once again expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with Kim Jong Un.

North Korea rejected the IAEA resolution and said it would not give up its nuclear status19.09.26, 08:47 • 3672 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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