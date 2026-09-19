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North Korea rejected the IAEA resolution and said it would not give up its nuclear status

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Kim Yo Jong called the IAEA resolution absurd and ineffective. Pyongyang said it would not give up its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea rejected the IAEA resolution and said it would not give up its nuclear status

North Korea rejected the International Atomic Energy Agency's resolution concerning its nuclear program and stated that it has no intention of giving up its status as a nuclear-weapon state. This was stated by the influential sister of the North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

Kim Yo Jong called the IAEA resolution "absurd and ineffective" and emphasized that it would not affect Pyongyang's position regarding its own nuclear arsenal.

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The IAEA adopted a resolution this week confirming that North Korea cannot have the status of a state possessing nuclear weapons under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The agency also called on Pyongyang to immediately cease activities related to its nuclear program.

North Korea called its nuclear arsenal a national security issue

Kim Yo Jong stated that it was fundamentally important for North Korea to maintain confidence in its own nuclear forces, accusing "hostile forces" of creating a nuclear threat to the country.

The most important issue for national security is to ensure that confidence in North Korea's nuclear forces, which are constantly exposed to a nuclear threat from hostile forces, is under no circumstances called into question

— Kim Yo Jong stated.

Thus, Pyongyang made it clear that the international nuclear regulator's resolution would not change its position on maintaining its nuclear arsenal.

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Stepan Haftko

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