North Korean hackers attacked IT engineers in 100 countries and stole nearly $11 million in cryptocurrency

Hackers linked to North Korea attacked engineers in more than 100 countries and regions, including Japan, stealing cryptocurrency assets worth at least 1.7 billion yen (more than $10.9 million) and illegally transferring the funds to the DPRK. Kyodo News reports, according to UNN.

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Japanese authorities said they had uncovered a method that allows hackers to remotely control devices belonging to supporters in Japan in order to obtain foreign currency.

The statement was intended to expose and condemn countries or organizations suspected of being involved in cyberattacks, as well as warn them and deter them from carrying out further attacks. The statement was issued jointly with the relevant authorities of the United States, Australia, and Germany.

According to the Japanese agency, the hackers likely posted fake job vacancies on job-search websites and other resources from December 2025 until approximately July of this year.

The attacks infected more than 30,000 devices used by IT engineers who applied for the fake vacancies. This resulted in the theft of more than 7,000 cryptocurrency assets.

Hackers claimed to have breached Russia’s Central Election Commission system ahead of the State Duma elections