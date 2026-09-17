Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the procedure for the operation of railway transport during yellow and red air-raid alert levels. In particular, during the yellow level, train traffic and the boarding and disembarkation of passengers are permitted, whereas during the red level, boarding and disembarkation are suspended, and passengers and employees must proceed to shelters. UNN reports this, citing Government Resolution No. 1129 of September 15.

Details

According to the resolution, during martial law, when a yellow level of threat from means of air attack is declared, train movement, the reception and dispatch of trains, other technological railway transport operations, as well as the boarding and disembarkation of passengers at railway station buildings, railway stations, and passenger platforms are permitted.

During the yellow danger level, passengers and other visitors may remain at railway station buildings, railway stations, and passenger platforms at their own discretion, provided they are informed about the established threat level from means of air attack and the locations of the nearest civil defense protective-structure facilities.

If a red danger level is declared, the boarding and disembarkation of passengers at railway stations is suspended, and passengers, other visitors, and railway transport employees move to the nearest civil defense protective-structure facilities.

It is noted that the reception, dispatch, and passage of trains are carried out in accordance with the procedure established by Ukrzaliznytsia, taking into account traffic safety requirements, the operational situation, and the need to ensure the continuity of the transportation process.

"Ukrainian Railways" takes measures to ensure safety in railway transport, including dispersing passenger flows and rolling stock to prevent their concentration during a threat from means of air attack, restricting or temporarily suspending train traffic, and moving passengers, other visitors, and railway transport employees to civil defense protective-structure facilities or other locations away from railway transport infrastructure and/or rolling stock, based on the operational and security situation," the resolution states.

The government recommended that Ukrzaliznytsia, within two weeks:

approve the procedure for the actions of railway transport employees if a yellow or red level of threat from means of air attack is declared;

approve recommendations on passenger actions and the specific operating procedures of railway stations and railway station buildings if a yellow or red level of threat from means of air attack is declared, and post them at railway station buildings and railway stations, on the UZ website, and by other acceptable means.

Ukrzaliznytsia was also recommended to ensure that passengers and other visitors at railway station buildings and railway stations are informed, through public-address systems, information displays, the website, and mobile applications, about the declaration and change of the threat level from means of air attack; recommendations on passenger actions if a yellow or red level of threat from means of air attack is declared; and the locations of and routes to the nearest civil defense protective-structure facilities.

In addition, UZ was instructed to provide train assemblers and inspectors, locomotive drivers, and conductors/stewards with additional personal protective equipment (protective vests and helmets).

The Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, together with the State Emergency Service, in order to convey information about the established level of threat from air attack means to the monitoring center, including in automated mode, shall consider the acquisition of appropriate equipment for the workstation of the national automated centralized warning system at the monitoring center, organize its connection and installation at the workstation of the national automated centralized warning system at the monitoring center to receive information about the established level of threat from air attack means.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs was instructed to ensure public order and passenger safety at railway stations, railway stops and passenger platforms operating around the clock, including during curfew hours.

Regional state administrations and the Kyiv City State Administration were instructed to coordinate the operation of urban passenger transport with train schedules, particularly at night, and to ensure the unobstructed passage of passengers to and from railway stations and railway stops during curfew hours on the basis of travel documents.

The National Police was instructed to provide additional patrols at railway stations and stops to ensure order and coordinate actions during the movement of passengers, other visitors and railway transport employees to the nearest civil protection protective structures, as well as during the boarding and disembarking of passengers from trains.

We would like to remind you

Ukraine will update its warning systems for existing threats and introduce two levels for indicating a specific threat — yellow and red. In addition, clearer geographical differentiation of alerts will be developed.

In Kyiv, the curfew was shortened starting September 10. It will last from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Public transport will operate for an additional hour, while the schedules of restaurants, entertainment venues and shopping and entertainment centers will not change.

In the capital, 4 night bus routes are being launched from the Central Railway Station; they will operate during curfew hours — from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.