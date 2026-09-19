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Another 15 people have returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Among those rescued are a 96-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Kakhovka. Some people returned and are returning without valid documents.

Another 15 people have returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories — Lubinets

Another 15 people have managed to return to Ukraine from territories occupied by Russia. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, UNN reports.

Details

The oldest of them is 96, and the youngest is 49. Among those who were able to return are residents of the occupied village of Zaliznyi Port in the Kherson region.

The 96-year-old woman required constant assistance, while her son-in-law moved around with an Ilizarov apparatus. They could not make this journey on their own. Their grandson was waiting for them here. Now this long and difficult journey is behind them. The family is safe, and he is finally close to his loved ones and able to care for them

- Lubinets said.

Another 74-year-old man from Kakhovka remained under occupation for years because he feared that his departure could harm his son.

The son was being held captive in Russia, so the father did not dare leave the occupied territory. Only in 2025, after his son was released, did he decide to leave. By that time, however, his own health had deteriorated sharply. The man had suffered a severe stroke, has partial right-sided paralysis and inflammation of the submandibular gland. He is currently under medical supervision. He is being helped to restore his documents and stabilize his condition. Ahead lies a meeting with his loved ones, which he had been waiting for years

 - the ombudsman's post says.

Lubinets added that for some people, the return begins without documents because they were lost or have already expired.

Earlier

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi said that the state must speed up the process of identifying the bodies of repatriated military personnel and civilians, eliminate unnecessary delays, and strengthen cooperation and information exchange between government agencies.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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