How many civilians in Ukraine were killed due to Russia’s aggression in August — the UN announced the number of casualties

In August 2026, at least 372 civilians were killed and 2,349 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. This is stated in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Monitoring Mission, August was the second-deadliest month of 2026 for civilians after July. The largest number of people were affected by missile and long-range drone strikes, which accounted for 47% of all civilian casualties. Another 30% resulted from short-range drone attacks, primarily near the front line. The cities with the highest numbers of casualties included Kherson, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia.

The United Nations also recorded at least 32 attacks on Ukrainian retail, food, and logistics companies, including "Epicentr," Rozetka, "Nova Poshta," Fozzy Group, "Aurora," and Varus. From January to August 2026, the UN confirmed that 2,222 civilians had been killed and 13,058 injured.

Reminder

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has documented more than a thousand cases of sexual violence since the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The observed patterns indicate that sexual violence was used as a method of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment against prisoners of war and civilians.