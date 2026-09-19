How many civilians in Ukraine were killed due to Russia’s aggression in August — the UN announced the number of casualties

$44.6651.24
ukenru
11:51 AM • 7050 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
10:32 AM • 12279 views
The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff
10:20 AM • 11262 views
The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North KoreaPhoto
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11010 views
The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge
09:30 AM • 11448 views
Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them
08:52 AM • 10825 views
The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter
08:32 AM • 10248 views
More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen
07:38 AM • 10450 views
Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York; Ukraine will be one of the key topics
September 19, 07:18 AM • 10663 views
West Nile virus is spreading across Europe; more than 650 cases have been recorded in Italy
September 19, 07:14 AM • 8684 views
A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the UN General Assembly is not currently planned — media reports
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Putin accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate peaceSeptember 19, 03:25 AM • 4198 views
Trump said that Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s allies for five yearsSeptember 19, 04:16 AM • 15011 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 19718 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 13614 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhoto08:47 AM • 9202 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 28418 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 47515 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 29109 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 44120 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 38345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
New York City
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film10:49 AM • 4044 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhoto08:47 AM • 9234 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 13629 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 19732 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 17093 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-300 missile system

How many civilians in Ukraine were killed due to Russia’s aggression in August — the UN announced the number of casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In August, 372 civilians were killed in Ukraine and another 2,349 were injured. Missile strikes and long-range drones caused 47% of the casualties.

How many civilians in Ukraine were killed due to Russia’s aggression in August — the UN announced the number of casualties

In August 2026, at least 372 civilians were killed and 2,349 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. This is stated in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Monitoring Mission, August was the second-deadliest month of 2026 for civilians after July. The largest number of people were affected by missile and long-range drone strikes, which accounted for 47% of all civilian casualties. Another 30% resulted from short-range drone attacks, primarily near the front line. The cities with the highest numbers of casualties included Kherson, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia.

The United Nations also recorded at least 32 attacks on Ukrainian retail, food, and logistics companies, including "Epicentr," Rozetka, "Nova Poshta," Fozzy Group, "Aurora," and Varus. From January to August 2026, the UN confirmed that 2,222 civilians had been killed and 13,058 injured.

Reminder

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has documented more than a thousand cases of sexual violence since the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The observed patterns indicate that sexual violence was used as a method of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment against prisoners of war and civilians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Nova Poshta
United Nations
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kyiv