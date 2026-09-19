Putin accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate peace
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said that Kyiv is allegedly doing everything to sabotage peace and negotiations. The dictator claims that "Russia cannot be intimidated."
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine, despite its statements, allegedly does not want to hold peace talks. UNN reports this, citing Russian media.
Details
According to Putin, Kyiv is doing everything to ensure that there is no peace.
Representatives of the Kyiv regime, the leadership in Kyiv, talk about peace and propose resuming the purported negotiations, but they themselves commit similar crimes and do everything to ensure that there is no peace and no negotiations
In his conviction, since Russia "cannot be intimidated," the only possible motive for the actions of the Ukrainian authorities may be an unwillingness to negotiate.
Reminder
According to Reuters, the results of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation could give Russian dictator Putin a mandate to continue waging war against Ukraine.
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