Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine, despite its statements, allegedly does not want to hold peace talks. UNN reports this, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Putin, Kyiv is doing everything to ensure that there is no peace.

Representatives of the Kyiv regime, the leadership in Kyiv, talk about peace and propose resuming the purported negotiations, but they themselves commit similar crimes and do everything to ensure that there is no peace and no negotiations - said the ruler of the Russian Federation.

In his conviction, since Russia "cannot be intimidated," the only possible motive for the actions of the Ukrainian authorities may be an unwillingness to negotiate.

Reminder

According to Reuters, the results of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation could give Russian dictator Putin a mandate to continue waging war against Ukraine.

"America has a chance to send the aggressor a signal" — Zelenskyy expects Graham's bill to help force the Russian Federation to choose peace