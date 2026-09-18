Germany prepares fuel discount and price caps at gas stations – media

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
03:58 PM • 16767 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 19991 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
01:49 PM • 13375 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 18879 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 10:36 AM • 24613 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
September 18, 09:54 AM • 16725 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 15904 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 17424 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 29790 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 30368 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.4m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Scientists have discovered a new species of wild cat in BoliviaSeptember 18, 08:47 AM • 6384 views
The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the CarpathiansVideoSeptember 18, 09:32 AM • 10136 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 20282 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 9796 views
"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit04:05 PM • 7120 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhoto04:16 PM • 4396 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo03:58 PM • 16777 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 9954 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 19999 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 18884 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideo04:55 PM • 1276 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 5628 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 65535 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 69040 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 61380 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Nord Stream
Brent Crude

Germany prepares fuel discount and price caps at gas stations – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The German government is discussing a 14-cent cut in the fuel tax and the introduction of a price cap. The discount could be reinstated from October 1.

Germany prepares fuel discount and price caps at gas stations – media

The German government is discussing two measures at once to reduce record-high petrol and diesel prices — reinstating the fuel tax relief and introducing a price cap. Sources told BILD, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the energy tax is to be reduced by 14 cents per litre, which, including VAT, would lower the price at the pump by approximately 17 cents. Such a mechanism was already in effect in May and June 2026.

The second measure could be a state-imposed price ceiling, which Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil supports. It is expected to be tied to actual oil-price trends, following the examples of Belgium and Luxembourg, where the state sets the maximum price of fuel.

Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next17.09.26, 18:33 • 19582 views

It is not yet known exactly how the German ceiling will be calculated. According to Handelsblatt, the CDU/CSU and SPD have indeed moved closer to an agreement on the package, but negotiations are still ongoing.

According to BILD, the tax relief is to be reinstated as soon as possible — possibly as early as October 1, while the price ceiling is to be introduced no later than January 1. To implement the plan, an agreement on funding must be reached with the federal states.

Macron announced a G7 meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the energy crisis18.09.26, 16:13 • 2366 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Tariffs
CDU/CSU
Bild
Luxembourg
Belgium
Germany