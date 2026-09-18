Germany prepares fuel discount and price caps at gas stations – media

The German government is discussing two measures at once to reduce record-high petrol and diesel prices — reinstating the fuel tax relief and introducing a price cap. Sources told BILD, reports UNN.

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According to the publication, the energy tax is to be reduced by 14 cents per litre, which, including VAT, would lower the price at the pump by approximately 17 cents. Such a mechanism was already in effect in May and June 2026.

The second measure could be a state-imposed price ceiling, which Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil supports. It is expected to be tied to actual oil-price trends, following the examples of Belgium and Luxembourg, where the state sets the maximum price of fuel.

Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next

It is not yet known exactly how the German ceiling will be calculated. According to Handelsblatt, the CDU/CSU and SPD have indeed moved closer to an agreement on the package, but negotiations are still ongoing.

According to BILD, the tax relief is to be reinstated as soon as possible — possibly as early as October 1, while the price ceiling is to be introduced no later than January 1. To implement the plan, an agreement on funding must be reached with the federal states.

Macron announced a G7 meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the energy crisis