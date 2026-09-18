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Macron announced a G7 meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the energy crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

In the coming weeks, the G7 will discuss energy supplies and strategic reserves. Macron also held talks with French political parties.

Macron announced a G7 meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the energy crisis

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) countries would take place in the coming weeks, dedicated to strengthening cooperation among its members and ensuring energy supplies amid the current energy crisis caused by the war involving Iran, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"In the coming weeks, we will hold a G7 meeting devoted to these energy issues, not only to strengthen cooperation and avoid unnecessary tensions between the G7 countries and our key partners, but also to consider options for potentially using strategic reserves or lifting restrictions — as we have already done several months ago," Macron said during a press conference.

Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next17.09.26, 18:33 • 19496 views

Macron, whose government is facing growing protests and pressure over high fuel prices, held a meeting with the leaders of various political parties represented in parliament to discuss the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as their impact on the energy market.

Putin does not want to agree to a halt in strikes on energy infrastructure before winter – FT14.09.26, 23:58 • 12444 views

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